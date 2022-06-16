First Alert: Heatwave continues with even hotter temps next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We did it! The high temperature reached 100 degrees on Wednesday for the first time since early October of 2019. That also tied the record high for June 15th in Montgomery set three other times.

Today and tomorrow will bring heat indices in the 105-110 range. (WSFA 12 News)

That won’t be the only time we reach 100 degrees either. The dangerously hot stretch will continue with no signs that it will loosen its grip anytime soon.

High temperatures each afternoon for at least the next 10 days will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Temperatures will get close to and possibly tie or break all-time records for mid-June several afternoons. The only day where everyone will stay below 100 degrees is Father’s Day.

It will hot this weekend, but the humidity comes down. (WSFA 12 News)

Add in more very high humidity today and tomorrow and you get peak heat indices in the 105° to 112° range. It will feel like it’s above 100 degrees from roughly 10 a.m. until just after sunset both days. Now there will be a drop in the mugginess this weekend that will last into next week. This will lead to lower peak heat indices. It will still be brutally hot, though, even without the mugginess.

Actual highs will be in the middle and upper 90s this weekend. Highs next week will hit the upper 90s and lower 100s. Lows will be in the mid-70s most nights, but some lower 70s will be possible for some. Most of the region will actually fall into the lower 70s and even the upper 60s this weekend as that slightly less humid air works its way in behind a weak front.

High temperatures will reach or exceed 100 degrees multiple times over the next week. (WSFA 12 News)

The only way any sort of relief will occur is if your location happens to see a shower or storm. This is a possibility both today and tomorrow, but it’s not a guarantee by any means. Coverage will be isolated around 20-30% at best each day. Any storms that do develop could be strong and produce heavy rain, plenty of lightning and gusty winds.

The chance of rain dwindles to zero over the weekend and stays that way for much of next week. So any sort of hope for relief in the form of rain will be gone beginning Saturday.

A few showers and storms are possible through Friday night. (WSFA 12 News)

As we’ve mentioned hundreds of times all week long, the heat we’re enduring will be dangerous to even the healthiest of people. Heat-related illness will be possible -- even with the lower humidity this weekend and next week. Please remember these heat-related safety measures you can take:

Stay hydrated and avoid caffeine and alcohol

Limit time outdoors, especially between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Stay in the A/C as much as possible

Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing

Avoid large meals

Use sunscreen and wear hats

Check on those without proper means of staying cool

