Man charged in Montgomery sex crime case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing multiple sexual abuse charges after an incident in Montgomery, according to court records.

An arrest affidavit for Southern Lausane III indicates he is charged with sexual torture and sexual extortion.

The incident related to the charges occurred in the 8000 block of Ansley Trace, located near Somerset Drive. According to court records, the victim told police Lausane invited him over under false pretenses. In the documents, investigators say he then forced the victim to undress at gunpoint and sexually abused him. The victim said Lausane later threatened to ruin the victim’s reputation by posting images of the incident on social media.

Lausane was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody on Wednesday. He was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was placed under a $90,000 bond.

