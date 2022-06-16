Advertise
Man charged with sexual abuse of a child

Justin King is charged with sex abuse of a child less than 12.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with the sexual abuse of a child.

According to court records, Justin King, 34, is charged with the sexual abuse of a child under 12.

The incident, court records indicate, happened in March in Montgomery.

King was identified as a suspect in the case and was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

