Man charged with sexual abuse of a child

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with the sexual abuse of a child.

According to court records, Justin King, 34, is charged with the sexual abuse of a child under 12.

The incident, court records indicate, happened in March in Montgomery.

King was identified as a suspect in the case and was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $30,000 bond.

