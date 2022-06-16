Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Men’s Health Month encourages men to pay attention to health issues

The goal of “Men’s Health Month” is to increase awareness of health issues in men so they, and...
The goal of “Men’s Health Month” is to increase awareness of health issues in men so they, and those around them, can better recognize those issues and stay healthy.
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - June is “Men’s Health Month.” The month is dedicated to enriching health and wellness for men.

The goal of “Men’s Health Month” is to increase awareness of health issues in men so they, and those around them, can better recognize those issues and stay healthy.

Physical Therapist Mike Ellis says men, in general, are not the best at staying on top of their health.

“Men are very prideful. We have a degree of, I hate to say it, arrogancy that we don’t want to get into pain. So we ignore early signs,” Ellis said. “In the orthopedic world, they’ll ignore a knee or a hip or even a low back problem when they should have gotten addressed earlier, to avoid a long recovery process.”

Forty percent of men 45 years old and older experience low testosterone, which can be the culprit behind a number of health ailments.

“One thing is loss of sexual drive or, or libido is something that men will experience. The other thing would be just overall loss of energy, loss of muscle mass, fatigue, and trouble sleeping are some of the main things that we see with this issue,” Dr. David Schull, a urologist with Baptist Health, explained.

Schull said this is an important conversation for men to have with their doctors.

“That’s always an uncomfortable subject,” Schull said. “But the fact is, you know, we’re all medical professionals, and it’s perfectly fine talking about it, you shouldn’t worry about it. You’re in a relationship with a physician where everything is confidential. So I would really recommend that you don’t be reticent in discussing that with your physician. And once you get talking about it, you can relax about it know that they’re here to evaluate and help you.”

Ellis agrees it’s important to be open with your doctor.

“Men need to be more honest,” Ellis said. “Tell the physician everything that’s going on in their life, whether it be a potential blood pressure issue, hypertension, obesity, and a regular exercise program with a balanced diet,” said Ellis. “The biggest advice is, to be honest with yourself.”

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama has been approved to continue distributing Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to nearly a...
Summer P-EBT benefits coming to Alabama families with eligible school children
All northbound lanes on Interstate 85 northbound are blocked off after a crash on June 15, 2022.
I-85 NB near Pike Road reopens following wreck
Rickel Osborne is charged with first-degree rape, as well as a previous murder charge.
Montgomery murder suspect on bail charged with raping teen
Police say 37-year-old Jonathan Cook is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied...
Man charged with shooting into car with 2 juveniles inside
The White House says it is looking into reports that two Americans fighting in Ukraine are...
2 US veterans from Alabama reported missing in Ukraine

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office of the White House after arriving on Marine One,...
Biden seeks to counter state actions he sees as anti-LGBTQ
Children's of Alabama
Children’s of Alabama seeing record number of gunshot victims
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Wednesday is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. It’s an opportunity to get a better understanding...
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day educates public about human rights issue