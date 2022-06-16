Juneteenth, Father’s Day events happening this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s a lot to celebrate this weekend! It is Father’s Day weekend as well as Juneteenth, so let’s find something for you to do.

Start your weekend celebrating in downtown Montgomery. Friday is the Juneteenth Manifest Liberty Gala at Union Station starting at 6 p.m.

Then on Saturday, come out and enjoy the Juneteenth festival at Riverwalk Amphitheater. There will be special performances by aerialist Courtney Coleman and Tuskegee’s own Lady K. There will also be Food Trucks, Vendors, a Kids Zone and more. This event will be hosted by WSFA’s very own Erin Davis. The fun starts at 6 p.m.

Then, end the weekend with the Juneteenth Praise Fest on Sunday at 3 p.m.

In Lee County, the Annual Auburn Juneteenth Celebration is taking place starting at 10 a.m.

One of our favorite places here on The Rundown is the Montgomery Zoo! This Sunday is Father’s Day you can celebrate dad at the zoo! Come out between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a great time and those absolutely adorable animals. Admission for Dads is FREE!

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:

We can’t wait to see you on the town!

