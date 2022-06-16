Tuskegee woman wants justice after being shot

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman in Tuskegee is speaking out just days after being shot by a stray bullet in the chest.

According to Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan, multiple gunshots rang out around 10 p.m. Sunday in the Ridgewood community off Howard Road. Jordan said a motive is not known, and so far no suspects are in custody.

It’s one of a string of shootings to take place in the city in a matter of days, and another example of the plague of gun violence nationwide.

25-year-old Tuskegee resident Unique Sanford pointed to the hole in her friend’s window seal where a stray bullet pierced through, striking her in the chest.

“You see it’s a hole right here? That’s the same hole that hit me. That’s the same bullet that hit me right here, and it came through that window and hit me in the chest,” Sanford said.

Traumatized and in shock from the incident, Sanford said she wants something to be done to stop the violence.

“Something should be done really because that’s not right. I had nothing to do with anything going on out here, and the fact that I got hit with a random bullet, that could have been one of these babies,” Sanford said.

Sanford was the only one hurt, but she fears it could have been one of the over a dozen children inside the apartment at the time of shooting.

“Whose going to stand up for these kids if nobody stop all this shooting?” Sanford said. “Kids should not have to grow up concerned about what’s going on around them. You shouldn’t have to worry about who is going to shoot you down. At the end of the day, something has got to put a stop to this.”

Just hours after shots rang out in the Ridgewood community Sunday night, two people were killed and another was seriously injured in separate shootings on Monday in Tuskegee. Police say all of the incidents are not related.

“I really thank God that I’m OK at the end of the day because that could have really killed me,” Sanford said. “My doctor told me it was almost to my lungs.”

“The bullet is still there. They can’t remove it because my nerves or my muscles could have an effect after they pull it out, so they’d rather leave it in.”

It’s a scar that is both physical and emotional, and a reminder of why change is needed.

Again, there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information related to these shootings should contact the Tuskegee Police Department.

