Wreck shuts down I-85 northbound near Pike Road

All northbound lanes on Interstate 85 northbound are blocked off after a crash on June 15, 2022.
All northbound lanes on Interstate 85 northbound are blocked off after a crash on June 15, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A wreck has the northbound lanes of Interstate 85 shut down near the Pike Road exit.

WSFA 12 News crews saw multiple vehicles flipped over in the northbound lanes just ahead of mile marker 16. The Alabama Department of Transportation and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report that all northbound lanes are closed.

An ALEA spokesman said multiple vehicles were involved but has not yet confirmed what happened or if anyone was injured.

