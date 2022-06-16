Wreck shuts down I-85 northbound near Pike Road

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A wreck has the northbound lanes of Interstate 85 shut down near the Pike Road exit.

WSFA 12 News crews saw multiple vehicles flipped over in the northbound lanes just ahead of mile marker 16. The Alabama Department of Transportation and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report that all northbound lanes are closed.

An ALEA spokesman said multiple vehicles were involved but has not yet confirmed what happened or if anyone was injured.

