Alabama’s The Destination Resort up for top glamping award

By Judd Davis
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - If camping isn’t your thing, maybe you should give glamping a shot.

Simply put, it’s glamorous camping, where you don’t have to forgo some of your favorites that keep you comfy. If you want to get really fancy, there’s a place in Dadeville you need to check out.

“It’s a tent on the outside, but when you walk inside it’s a 4-star hotel resort,” said Skip Courtney, owner of The Destination Resort.

Courtney and his wife Rhonda lived in Nashville for years and got into short-term vacation rentals. A few years ago they decided it was time for a change. So they moved to Dadeville, near Lake Martin.

“After 30 years of talking about this, it’s off the charts,” said Rhonda Courtney, owner of The Destination Resort.

lt’s likely the fanciest camping you’ve ever seen. Four units, each with its own theme.

“Each unit is named after somewhere we’ve lived,” said Rhonda. “So we tried to create that environment. The music lodge is one of them. It looks like downtown Nashville. The Clearwater is Shabby Chic. We want you to feel like you’re in that place.”

Everything inside is high-end.

“Wooden floors, granite countertops, kitchenette, tile showers, heat, and air,” said Skip.

They have more than 100 acres with a huge creek running right through it. There’s fishing and canoeing. And each unit has its own hot tub, grill, and fire pit.

“This is fun,” said Rhonda. “I love to make beds. I had no idea. We’re doing this organically and ourselves because we really want to have those added touches.”

All that extra work is paying off. Less than a year into business The Destination Resort in Dadeville is part of USA Today’s Top 20 glamping locations in America.

“We are really pinching ourselves,” said Rhonda. “We are so excited about USA Today and being recognized in the top 20. It’s really exciting to be on that list.”

The voting ends June 20th and you can help make them number one. It’s now down to the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice vote.

“We want to get to the top,” said Skip.

As of June 15th, the Destination Resort was in 5th place and they could use your help to put Dadeville, Alabama on top.

