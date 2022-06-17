All lanes of I-65 NB near Millbrook to close after crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash is forcing all northbound lanes of Interstate 65 to close, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to ALEA, around 8:40 a.m. a pickup truck hauling a camper overturned on I-65 northbound near the Millbrook exit. The lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time while law enforcement officials work to clear the roadway.

Additional details about the crash are not known at this time.

ALEA is asking everyone to avoid this area and, if possible, seek an alternate route.

