Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Calera PD: Dog dies after being left in crate outside

Authorities with the Calera Police Department say a dog has died after being left in the crate...
Authorities with the Calera Police Department say a dog has died after being left in the crate outside(JC Carp / CC BY 2.0)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Calera Police Department say a dog has died after being left in the crate outside.

Authorities say they received a call of an animal in distress, and when the officer arrived on the scene, they found a pitbull mix in a small crate in the yard outside. Authorities say the crate was in the sun with a temperature of 91 degrees, and that the dog had no water. Police believe the dog died of heat stroke.

Police say they plan to obtain warrants in the case, and refer it for prosecution. Authorities say they’re allowed to do this because an officer personally observed the dog’s conditions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Vestavia Hills Police: 2 people killed, 1 injured in shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church
25-year-old Tuskegee resident Unique Sanford pointed to the hole in her friends window seal,...
Tuskegee woman wants justice after being shot
A man is facing multiple sexual abuse charges after an incident in Montgomery, according to...
Man charged in Montgomery sex crime case
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time
Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will align in the predawn eastern sky thru the end of...
Rare celestial event: 5 planets to align in Alabama sky

Latest News

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Vestavia Hills Police: 2 people killed, 1 injured in shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church
File photo representing the Alabama Department of Transportation (Source: WSFA 12 News file...
Two routes in downtown Enterprise to be resurfaced beginning Monday
A teen at the center of a crash that killed longtime Auburn broadcaster Rod Bramblett and his...
Teen at center of Bramblett crash charged in child porn case
A single-vehicle crash has closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 65, according to the...
All lanes of I-65 NB near Millbrook reopen after crash