Democratic Gubernatorial race among Tuesday runoff elections

Alabama's Capitol.
Alabama's Capitol.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Erin Davis
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The runoff election will take place Tuesday. Voters will be able to cast their ballots for a candidate that didn’t earn enough votes to be the outright winner in May. On the ballot for the Democratic nomination in the gubernatorial race will be State Sen. Malika Sanders-Fortier and Yolanda Flowers.

After earning 33% of the votes, Flowers says she was speechless after realizing she made the runoff. Since then, she’s been in the streets to meet more voters and help her communities.

“We just went out there and picked up trash and talked to people and just had a good time,” said Flowers. “So, it’s really no different. We’re just being consistent.”

Her message is also consistent, that Alabamians are tired of inequality and ready for a change.

“I believe once we come together and that’s what I want to convey. When we come together, we will really, really appreciate and be so thankful that our family that our mom Alabama has made all of us,” Flowers said.

“I got into this for purpose,” said Sanders-Fortier. “And that purpose is not yet fulfilled, and so excited to be able to keep on the campaign trail so that I can fulfill that ultimate purpose.”

For Sanders-Fortier the move from the state house to the capitol building will help fulfill her purpose.

“I believe that the folks of Alabama, are ready for change, not just one side of the other. And I think part of that change is driven by love,” she said.

Her vision includes transforming Alabama into ‘the beloved community,’ a place for excellence for all.

“I am going to be a governor that’s going to throw open the schoolhouse doors to excellence in education, excellence in health care, excellence in opportunity,” said Sanders-Fortier.

And the winner of this race will face incumbent Kay Ivey in November’s general election.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

