Elton Dean lies in state Friday at commission chamber

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city and county of Montgomery will honor longtime County Commissioner Elton Dean Friday by allowing for him to lie in state inside the Montgomery County Commission chamber. The honor takes place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be a celebration of life inside the ASU Acadome on Saturday at noon, followed by a burial ceremony at Greenwood Cemetery.

Dean died on June 7. He was 72 years old.

The county commission said Dean had been ill for several months prior to his death. He passed away peacefully in his sleep with his family by his side.

Dean was first elected to the Montgomery County Commission in 2000 and was re-elected in 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020. He was elected vice-chairman of the commission in 2004 and was then named chairman in 2009, a role he served passionately and tirelessly until his recent illness, the commission said.

Dean also held the distinction of being Montgomery’s first African American county commission chairman.

In lieu of flowers, Dean’s family said donations should be made to the Elton N. Dean Scholarship fund by visiting online.

