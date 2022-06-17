First Alert: Brutal heatwave intensifies next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The dangerously hot stretch will continue to march right along. And this morning’s long-range forecast models don’t provide any hope for relief next week.

It will once again feel like it's over 100 degrees for most of the day. (WSFA 12 News)

High temperatures each afternoon for at least the next 7-10 days will be in the upper 90s and 100s. Actual temperatures will get close to all-time records for mid-June several afternoons.

And with the very high humidity expected today and tomorrow, peak heat indices will stay dangerously high. It will feel like it’s in the 103° to 110° range all day today and for most of the region tomorrow. There will then be a drop in the mugginess later Saturday that will last through the beginning of next week.

Brutal and dangerous heat is going nowhere. (WSFA 12 News)

This humidity drop will lead to lower peak heat indices Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The problem is it will still be very hot as actual temperatures rise to near 100 Saturday and into the middle 90s for Father’s Day. Highs next week will hit the upper 90s to start, but the triple digit heat takes over by Tuesday.

Not much relief will happen at night. Overnight lows will range from the lower 70s to the middle 70s most nights. We will say the lower 70s both Saturday night and Sunday night will feel a little better because of the drop in mugginess.

Humidity levels drop this weekend into next week. (WSFA 12 News)

What makes the heat even worse is the lack of rain and storm chances going forward. Coverage will be isolated around 30% this afternoon and evening, and a 20% chance of storms exists for tomorrow. Beyond that, though, we don’t have any rain in the forecast.

A few showers and storms are possible today. (WSFA 12 News)

This kind of heatwave doesn’t happen all that often -- even in Alabama. It will continue to be dangerous to even the healthiest of people. Heat-related illness will be possible -- even with the lower humidity this weekend and early next week. Please remember these heat-related safety measures you can take:

Stay hydrated and avoid caffeine and alcohol

Limit time outdoors, especially between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Stay in the A/C as much as possible

Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing

Avoid large meals

Use sunscreen and wear hats

Check on those without proper means of staying cool

