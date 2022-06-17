Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

First Alert: Brutal heatwave intensifies next week

Most days will bring high temperatures near or above 100 degrees
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The dangerously hot stretch will continue to march right along. And this morning’s long-range forecast models don’t provide any hope for relief next week.

It will once again feel like it's over 100 degrees for most of the day.
It will once again feel like it's over 100 degrees for most of the day.(WSFA 12 News)

High temperatures each afternoon for at least the next 7-10 days will be in the upper 90s and 100s. Actual temperatures will get close to all-time records for mid-June several afternoons.

And with the very high humidity expected today and tomorrow, peak heat indices will stay dangerously high. It will feel like it’s in the 103° to 110° range all day today and for most of the region tomorrow. There will then be a drop in the mugginess later Saturday that will last through the beginning of next week.

Brutal and dangerous heat is going nowhere.
Brutal and dangerous heat is going nowhere.(WSFA 12 News)

This humidity drop will lead to lower peak heat indices Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The problem is it will still be very hot as actual temperatures rise to near 100 Saturday and into the middle 90s for Father’s Day. Highs next week will hit the upper 90s to start, but the triple digit heat takes over by Tuesday.

Not much relief will happen at night. Overnight lows will range from the lower 70s to the middle 70s most nights. We will say the lower 70s both Saturday night and Sunday night will feel a little better because of the drop in mugginess.

Humidity levels drop this weekend into next week.
Humidity levels drop this weekend into next week.(WSFA 12 News)

What makes the heat even worse is the lack of rain and storm chances going forward. Coverage will be isolated around 30% this afternoon and evening, and a 20% chance of storms exists for tomorrow. Beyond that, though, we don’t have any rain in the forecast.

A few showers and storms are possible today.
A few showers and storms are possible today.(WSFA 12 News)

This kind of heatwave doesn’t happen all that often -- even in Alabama. It will continue to be dangerous to even the healthiest of people. Heat-related illness will be possible -- even with the lower humidity this weekend and early next week. Please remember these heat-related safety measures you can take:

  • Stay hydrated and avoid caffeine and alcohol
  • Limit time outdoors, especially between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
  • Stay in the A/C as much as possible
  • Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing
  • Avoid large meals
  • Use sunscreen and wear hats
  • Check on those without proper means of staying cool

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Vestavia Hills Police: 2 people killed, 1 injured in shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church
25-year-old Tuskegee resident Unique Sanford pointed to the hole in her friends window seal,...
Tuskegee woman wants justice after being shot
A man is facing multiple sexual abuse charges after an incident in Montgomery, according to...
Man charged in Montgomery sex crime case
Victim stable after Wednesday Prattville shooting
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time

Latest News

WSFA First Alert Weather
First Alert: Heatwave continues with even hotter temps next week
Nick's Thursday night forecast
Nick's Thursday night forecast
Latest update to the First Alert Forecast as we track heat, humidity and rain chances.
Latest update to the First Alert Forecast as we track heat, humidity and rain chances.
Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will align in the predawn eastern sky thru the end of...
Rare celestial event: 5 planets to align in Alabama sky