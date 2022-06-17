Food for Thought 6/16

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High scores

NYC Gyro (1403 Maxwell Blvd.): 100

NYC Gyro II (12 W. Jefferson St.): 99

Cuco’s Mexican Cafe (72-D Dexter Ave.): 97

Renaissance Montgomery Hotel Kitchen (201 Tallapoosa St.): 97

Moore’s BBQ (654 W. Fairview Ave.): 97

Low scores

Bojangles (9066 Eastchase Parkway): 74

Priority item: Employee washing dishes without using required sanitizing solution

Panda House (7036 Atlanta Highway): 86

Priority item: Shrimp and chicken in reach-in cooler at improper temperature

Citgo Food Mart (1600 S. Decatur St.): 88

Priority item: Chicken in display warmer at improper temperature

