Food for Thought 6/16
High and low restaurant inspection scores from the 12 News Defenders
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
High scores
NYC Gyro (1403 Maxwell Blvd.): 100
NYC Gyro II (12 W. Jefferson St.): 99
Cuco’s Mexican Cafe (72-D Dexter Ave.): 97
Renaissance Montgomery Hotel Kitchen (201 Tallapoosa St.): 97
Moore’s BBQ (654 W. Fairview Ave.): 97
Low scores
Bojangles (9066 Eastchase Parkway): 74
- Priority item: Employee washing dishes without using required sanitizing solution
Panda House (7036 Atlanta Highway): 86
- Priority item: Shrimp and chicken in reach-in cooler at improper temperature
Citgo Food Mart (1600 S. Decatur St.): 88
- Priority item: Chicken in display warmer at improper temperature
