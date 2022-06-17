Paralyzed woman dies in house fire on Hwy 165 in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Fire officials are investigating after a paralyzed woman died following a house fire in East Alabama.

73-year-old Brenda Corbitt died at her home on Highway 165 in Phenix City, just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night, according to Russell County’s coroner.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Her body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences today for an autopsy.

Phenix City police, fire and the Russell County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

We’ll keep you updated as more details come into our newsroom.

