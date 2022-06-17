In perspective: How this heatwave stacks up in the record books

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We all know it has been excessively hot and muggy this week. We also know that the forecast doesn’t get any cooler for at least the next week.

It may actually get hotter next Tuesday thru Friday -- highs above 100° and as high as 104° each afternoon. Let that sink in for a moment.

This current heatwave will push some of the hottest temperatures recorded in Montgomery. (WSFA 12 News)

If temperatures do get to 104° or so, it would be one of the hottest days ever recorded in Montgomery. The hottest temperature the city has officially seen is 107° way back in 1881.

Montgomery has hit 106° a few times as well -- most recently in 2007.

2007 actually happens to the last time Montgomery reached at least 105°. This may be doable late next week if the forecast continues to hold. Yay...

Number of days in the triple digits in Montgomery since 1950. (WSFA 12 News)

Since 1950, we have only reached 105 degrees or hotter eight times. That’s eight days out of 24,465. Doing the math, that comes out to 0.0003% of all days since 1950 recording a temp of at least 105 degrees.

So next week’s temperatures will undoubtedly be some of the hottest temps in modern history.

It’s also looking like multiple daily record highs will be tied or broken next week. The records for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday (June 21-24) range from 101° to 103°.

Average number of days in the 100s in Montgomery. (WSFA 12 News)

So how “normal” are 100-degree afternoons here? Looking at the last 30 years of data for Montgomery, the city sees just under four days per year in the 100s.

We average just one day at or above 102° per year. A day at or above 104° is very rare.

If there’s a positive about next week’s brutal and historic heat it’s the fact that the humidity will be a touch lower than where it has been this week. Even so, the actual temperatures will so hot that the humidity being lower won’t matter all that much.

