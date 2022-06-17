Advertise
Teen at center of Bramblett crash charged in child porn case

A teen at the center of a crash that killed longtime Auburn broadcaster Rod Bramblett and his...
A teen at the center of a crash that killed longtime Auburn broadcaster Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula is now facing child porn charges.((Source: Auburn Police Deparment))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A teen at the center of a crash that killed longtime Auburn broadcaster Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula is now facing child porn charges.

According to Auburn police, Johnston Edward Taylor, 19, has been charged with six counts of possession of child pornography.

Police say Taylor’s arrest stems from an investigation by Auburn police and members of the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The investigation, which began on June 7, developed Taylor as a suspect.

During a search warrant, police say evidence related to the case was collected and Taylor was arrested and charged.

Taylor was transported to the Lee County Jail where he is being held on a $60,000 bail.

In 2019, Taylor was charged with two counts of reckless manslaughter following the crash that took the Bramblett’s lives. That case was later settled in juvenile court and the terms of his sentence were not released.

MORE:
Remembering Rod and Paula Bramblett
Taylor sentenced for Bramblett deaths after youthful offender status granted
Teen indicted in deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett
Data shows teen was traveling 91 mph when he hit Brambletts’ SUV

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

