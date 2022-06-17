Advertise
How to keep utility costs down during summer heat

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are all trying to find relief from the heat. For many of us, that involves cranking up the air conditioner in our homes and this could mean a higher power bill.

“Power bills do go up in the summer, they also go up in the winter, said Mike Jordan with Alabama Power. “I always try to remind customers is, those power bills are directly related to how much energy they’re using.”

Jordan says they have a number of energy saving tips they offer.

“Even the smallest thing that someone does in their home could potentially add up to savings that they’re going to see on their monthly bill,” said Jordan.

Alabama Power also offers a personalized energy checklist and a free service called budget billing.

“What that allows for the customer to do is have predictability as to what their bill is going to be from month to month. And that can save it can stabilize those seasonal variations in the bill,” said Jordan.

For some, the increase in their bill could add to the financial burden they are already facing. Alabama Power does have assistance programs available. So if you are dealing with a financial hardship Jordan says to contact them immediately.

“Allow us the opportunity to help solve that problem. If a customer is falling on difficult times or has found themselves with a bill that they really can’t pay all at once there may be some options,” said Jordan.

Dixie Electric Cooperative also encourages people to call them to come up with the best solution for their circumstances. If you are in need of financial assistance you can also contact 211 to be connected with resources specific to where you live.

Both Alabama Power and Dixie Electric Cooperative do allow customers to track the amount of energy they’re using per day through the websites.

