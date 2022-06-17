Two routes in downtown Enterprise to be resurfaced beginning Monday

Advertise
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, June 20, weather permitting, an Alabama Department of Transportation project to resurface two routes in downtown Enterprise will begin.

The project will consist of planing, resurfacing, and roadway markings on:

  • Main Street and Plaza Drive within Boll Weevil Circle through downtown, and
  • Alabama Highway 134 West from Main Street to Boll Weevil Circle

Some nighttime paving is to be expected with this project.

There will be lane closures and reduced speed limits during construction.

Motorists should expect delays, plan accordingly, and be mindful of crew members and equipment.

The approximately $2 million contract was awarded to Wiregrass Construction Company, Inc., based out of Dothan, Ala. who had the lowest bid that met project requirements.  The project is expected to be completed in the Fall.

