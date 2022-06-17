Advertise
WATCH: Crews use cat sounds to lure out and rescue kitten from storm drain

Rescue crews in Virginia use recorded cat sounds to save a kitten trapped in a storm drain. (SOURCE: WTVR)
By WTVR staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT
PETERSBURG, Va. (WTVR) – A kitten in Virginia used one of its nine lives Wednesday.

Crews rescued the kitten, dubbed “Lucky,” from a storm drain in Petersburg.

An officer working a nearby crime scene heard the cat crying from the drain and went to investigate.

Animal Control was called in, along with public works and fire crews.

The crews apparently scared the kitten and it crawled through a pipe under the road.

After nearly an hour of using food and pre-recorded kitten sounds, they were able to lure the animal back and pull him out of the storm drain.

Animal Control estimates the cat is at least 10 weeks old and appears to be healthy. A vet is expected to give him a thorough examination before he is put up for adoption.

