Woman arrested for shooting threats made towards Birmingham daycare

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they have arrested a woman after she made threats towards students and staff at a local daycare.

Police say that on June 13, 26-year-old Kayla Warren threatened to shoot staff members and students at New Hope Preschool after getting into a argument with an employee. Warren was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threats towards a School.

She is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

