ADPH prepares for final approval of COVID vaccines for infants, preschoolers

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers has now been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, paving the way for vaccinations to begin as soon as next week.

However, there is one more step. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has to decide on a recommendation.

“We do have some pre-orders that have been filed. And we will be able to open up the portal for regular orders of the COVID-19 vaccine, once we have the final approval from CDC,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health

Landers says this is a huge milestone.

“I do think that this is a very, very important step forward. And I think if we look back where we were at this time, a little over two years ago, we’ve come a long way,” she said.

As of Wednesday, 11 children 4 years old or younger have died from COVID. Landers says they are still learning a lot more about the scope of this virus this vaccine could offer an added layer of protection for the youngest Alabamians against COVID.

“My concern as a pediatrician has been that we do see children who have had COVID who continue to have some symptoms for a while after,” Landers added.

Since the Pfizer vaccine became available in November for ages 5 to 11 ADPH says 18,490 have received one dose and 42,768 have received two or more doses.

”We certainly would like to say our numbers are higher and we as health care providers in our clinics are providing literature and encouraging parents to read this information and get their kids vaccinated,” Landers noted.

Landers does remind parents to speak to their child’s pediatrician or their family physician if they have concerns or questions about this vaccine.

You can find more information on ADPH’s immunization page and ADPH’s COVID website.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

