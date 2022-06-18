First Alert: Summer heat intensifies as we move through the upcoming week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been another hot and muggy day across Central and South Alabama. Afternoon highs have again soared into the upper 90s along with heat index values in the 100s. A few showers and storms have populated across the region, all thanks to a weak boundary moving south.

That front will be the big story to end the weekend, as it dives south it will bring lower humidity back to the region, meaning it will feel less muggy for the end of the weekend and through the start of next week.

Lows tonight will fall into the 60s and 70s under mostly clear skies and a north wind around 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday is Father’s Day and Juneteenth. It also looks to be the “coolest” day we have seen as of late. Highs will warm into the middle 90s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain out of the northeast around 5 to 10 mph, gusting at times. The lower humidity will also make it feel a tad more comfortable to be outside. Overnight lows will lower into the 60s and 70s with northeast winds.

While the humidity values remain low to start next week, the temperatures will start to rise. High pressure will settle in and ramp up temperatures into the upper 90s to lower 100s each day.

Monday will warm back into the upper 90s with mostly sunny skies and east winds around 5 mph. Overnight lows will hover in the lower to middle 70s.

Tuesday is the first official day of summer and it will most definitely feel like summer outside. Highs will top out near 100 degrees under a mix of sun and clouds. Lows will hover in the middle 70s.

Wednesday we will start to see the humidity values climb again. Highs will reach into the lower 100s and lows will hover in the upper to middle 70s.

Thursday will look much like Wednesday. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower 100s under partly cloudy skies and lows lowering into the middle to upper 70s.

Friday continues the high heat with afternoon highs again reaching into the 100s under a mix of sun and clouds and overnight lows hovering in the upper to middle 70s.

Long range forecast models are hinting at a bit of an increase in rain chances Friday and into next weekend. That looks to lower afternoon highs a tad for Saturday with highs in the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies.

With the high heat forecasted to continue for the week ahead, remember the following tips to keep you and your family safe.

Stay hydrated and avoid caffeine and alcohol.

Limit time outdoors, especially between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Stay in the A/C as much as possible.

Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.

Avoid large meals.

Use sunscreen and wear hats.

Check on those without proper means of staying cool.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.