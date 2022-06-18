Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Instant family: Couple welcomes quadruplets ahead of Father’s Day

A couple in Texas will be celebrating Father’s Day with four newborn babies. (Source: KGNS)
By Justin Reyes and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) - A couple in Texas is celebrating Father’s Day a little early as they welcome quadruplets into the world.

On Monday, the Laredo Medical Center announced that staff helped deliver the four baby girls for parents Ivan and Laura.

KGNS reports the quadruplets arrived at 7:42 a.m. with baby Ayleen leading the way, followed by Kiara, Mia and Ivana.

Hospital staff said the girls’ parents were delighted about their new instant family.

According to officials, the babies were the first set of quadruplets born at the medical center.

Copyright 2022 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people are dead in shooting at Vestavia Hills, Ala. church
A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people killed at Alabama church
A teen at the center of a crash that killed longtime Auburn broadcaster Rod Bramblett and his...
Teen at center of Bramblett crash charged in child porn case
Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will align in the predawn eastern sky thru the end of...
Rare celestial event: 5 planets to align in Alabama sky
A man is facing multiple sexual abuse charges after an incident in Montgomery, according to...
Man charged in Montgomery sex crime case

Latest News

A migrant was stabbed to death in an altercation with a Border Patrol agent, according to a...
Migrant stabbed to death by Border Patrol agent in altercation, autopsy finds
Media set up before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S....
7 arrested in House office building linked to Colbert show
FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at...
Bill Cosby civil trial jury must start deliberations over
FILE - Containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf in San Francisco, on Feb. 24, 2019.
Court rejects Trump-era EPA finding that weed killer safe
The company is even getting calls from outside of Montgomery. From Auburn to Selma, people are...
Air conditioning company sees surge in calls during heat wave