Auburn held to 4 hits in MCWS opening loss

Ole Miss defeats Auburn 5-1
The Auburn Tigers
The Auburn Tigers(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jahmal Kennedy
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Ne. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers played their opening game of the 2022 Men’s College World Series Saturday night, falling to Ole Miss 5-1. The Tigers were held to just four hits all night - none through the first four innings.

The Tigers scoring their first and only run in the bottom of the seventh inning when Bobby Pierce singled home Blake Rambusch.

Ole Miss starter Dylan DeLucia stymying Auburn’s offense. The righty tossing 7.2 innings of four-hit ball, striking out ten Tiger batters. He was helped out offensively by two runs in the top of the first inning off the bat of Kemp Alderman off of Auburn starter Joseph Gonzalez. The Rebels scored another run in the top of the third when Kevin Graham went the opposite way for a solo home run.

The Rebels got their final two runs in the sixth inning off of reliever Carson Skipper.

Auburn became the fourth national seed to lose so far this MCWS - joining second-seeded Stanford, ninth-seeded Texas, and fifth-seeded Texas A&M.

The Tigers will play Stanford Monday at 1 p.m. in an elimination game.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

