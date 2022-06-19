Advertise
DeLucia keeps Mississippi rolling in 5-1 CWS win over Auburn

Mississippi's Kevin Graham (35) reaches for the plate as he slides past Auburn catcher Nate...
Mississippi's Kevin Graham (35) reaches for the plate as he slides past Auburn catcher Nate LaRue (28) during the first inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)(John Peterson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Dylan DeLucia allowed one run and struck out 10 in 7 2/3 innings and Mississippi continued its postseason roll with a 5-1 win over Auburn in its College World Series opener.

DeLucia mostly dominated an Auburn team that came in averaging just under 11 runs per game in the NCAA Tournament. He limited the Tigers to four hits and walked none before giving way to Josh Mallitz.

The Rebels scored four of their five runs with two outs. Mississippi will play a second straight Southeastern Conference West rival in Arkansas on Monday.

Auburn will meet Stanford in an elimination game.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

