Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Founder of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church speaks on deadly shooting

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The founder of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church sat down with WBRC FOX6 News to give us insight into the deadly shooting at the church Thursday.

Douglas Carpenter founded the church nearly 50 years ago and says the tragic situation has been tiring.

“Well my mind first went to: Who was shot?” he added. “And then: What should I do?”

Those questions raced through Carpenter’s mind Thursday night after finding out about a shooting at his very own church.

“Of course, we never want something like this to happen,” said Carpenter.

It happened during a monthly get-together called the Boomer’s Potluck. He says he learned that one of the victims noticed someone sitting alone during the event.

“So he went over and said, ‘Come on and join us,’” said Carpenter. “The fellow said no, he wouldn’t. Bart Rainey’s wife Linda said, ‘Oh you don’t have any food, let me bring you some food.’ But he decided he didn’t want her to bring any food and then just right after that, he started shooting.”

Three people died from that shooting: Walter Rainey, Sarah Yeager, and Jane Pounds.

Carpenter said because of one hero, many other lives were saved.

“Jim Musgrove probably saved the lives of several people,” he said. “He charged the man even though the man was pointing his gun at him, hit him with a folding chair, knocked him down, pulled his gun away from him and hit him over the head with his own gun.”

Now, only several days after the tragic incident, Carpenter is adamant on one thing: supporting each other.

“The most important thing for any of us is our personal contacts with one another and being helpful to one another and experiencing life through one another.”

He says while awful things happen, the response to such tragedies is everything.

“So how we respond to this is going to be very important,” said Carpenter. “Will it make us more loving to one another? Will it make us realize more the value of life? The preciousness of individuals?”

St. Stephens plans to hold their regular services at 8am, 10:15am, and 5pm. As always, everyone is welcome to join.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people killed at Alabama church
Woman arrested for making threats towards preschool
Woman arrested for shooting threats made towards Birmingham daycare
George Elec Matthews, 58, of Ozark, is charged with one count of use of a two-way communication...
Fort Rucker contract worker arrested in Florida child predator sting operation
A teen at the center of a crash that killed longtime Auburn broadcaster Rod Bramblett and his...
Teen at center of Bramblett crash charged in child porn case
Longtime Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean is remembered for his loving heart and years...
Hundreds honor the life of Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean

Latest News

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a Troy man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Pike County
Riverwalk Amphitheater hosts Global African Diaspora Heritage Day
Riverwalk Amphitheater hosts Global African Diaspora Heritage Day
Rosa Parks Museum hosts 7th annual Juneteenth celebration
Rosa Parks Museum hosts 7th annual Juneteenth celebration
Riders honor Lowndes County fallen Sheriff 'Big John' Williams
Riders honor Lowndes County fallen Sheriff 'Big John' Williams
Tuskegee pastor organizes retreat to fight against gun violence
Tuskegee pastor organizes retreat to fight against gun violence