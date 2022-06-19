Montgomery Humane Society warns against leaving pets in hot cars

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For many people, pets are like family, and you do not want to lose them. That is why the Montgomery Humane Society is warning against leaving animals inside hot cars.

“I can’t tell you how many times we pulled dead dogs out of cars from overheating,” executive director Steven Tears said. “They shut off that engine and the heat starts building.”

Even just a few minutes can be too many.

“We love our dogs, but sometimes the best thing for them is to leave them at home,” Tears said.

It is not just cars. With this intense heat wave, it can still be dangerous to leave your pets outside for too long.

The shelter wants owners to bring their cats and dogs inside during peak hours of the day.

“Let them spend the day in the crate,” he said. “When you get home when the sun’s settled over the trees, then let them back outside.”

There are also precautions to take before putting on a leash and leaving for a walk. You will want to make sure your dog is well hydrated by providing plenty of water.

Before going on a walk, owners can touch the pavement with their hand to ensure it is not too hot for an animal’s paw.

“There’s that old joke about you can fry an egg out there,” Tears added. “We don’t allow the dogs here to be walked out onto the asphalt, or the road or the concrete.”

Instead, stick to the grass if you have to go outside. It is simply the best for your pet.

