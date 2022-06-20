Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Alabama state pension funds down, facing challenges

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Sagging financial markets are hurting Alabama’s Employees Retirement System, but officials say the pension fund remains sound.

Leaders of the fund got an update on the employees retirement system during a recent meeting in Montgomery. Through April, its rate of return on investments was minus 5% for this fiscal year.

Retirement chief David Bronner says he can’t remember a time when the global economy faced so many challenges. But Bronner says participants in the employees system shouldn’t be concerned because they have a defined benefit plan, which means it’s not dependent on investment earnings.

The system served more than 139,000 members last year.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a Troy man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Pike County
Longtime Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean is remembered for his loving heart and years...
Hundreds honor the life of Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean
A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people killed at Alabama church
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
‘We relive it every day’: One year since I-65 crash claimed 10 lives
A teen at the center of a crash that killed longtime Auburn broadcaster Rod Bramblett and his...
Teen at center of Bramblett crash charged in child porn case

Latest News

Remembering the deadly Butler County crash, one year later
Remembering the deadly Butler County crash, one year later
Montgomery Humane Society warns against leaving pets in hot cars
Montgomery Humane Society warns against leaving pets in hot cars
Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will align in the predawn eastern sky thru the end of...
Rare celestial event: 5 planets to align in Alabama sky
Douglas Carpenter founded St. Stephen's Episcopal Church nearly 50 years ago.
Founder of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church speaks on deadly shooting