Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Auburn teen dies after electrocuted in severe car accident

Dylan Pegues
Dylan Pegues(GoFundMe)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn community is coming together after a student landed in the trauma center of the hospital after a serious car accident which led to him being electrocuted.

Dylan Pegues has since died from his injuries. His family says he possibly came into contact with a power line while trying to exit the car.

A GoFundMe was set up Friday for Dylan. The original goal was $15,000. Throughout the last few days, the donated amount grew to more than $50,000.

Dylan was an Auburn High School student, a well known photographer in the area — and on the Auburn High soccer team.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a Troy man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Pike County
Longtime Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean is remembered for his loving heart and years...
Hundreds honor the life of Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean
File Photo: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)
Grady man dies in single-vehicle crash Monday
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
‘We relive it every day’: One year since I-65 crash claimed 10 lives
Alabama state pension funds down, facing challenges

Latest News

The fire started Monday on Brick Plant Road.
1 hurt; multiple fire departments on scene of gas line blaze in Walker Co.
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
The four seasons of the year.
Summer solstice occurs Tuesday morning