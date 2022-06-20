Advertise
Auburn’s bats wake up as it bounces Stanford from CWS

Auburn's Cole Foster (7) hits a three run double in the sixth inning against Stanford during an...
Auburn's Cole Foster (7) hits a three run double in the sixth inning against Stanford during an NCAA College World Series baseball game, Monday, June 20, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)(John Peterson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Auburn has eliminated No. 2 national seed Stanford from the College World Series. Cole Foster’s three-run double in the sixth inning gave Auburn the lead, and the Tigers went on to win 6-2.

It was Auburn’s first CWS victory in 25 years. The Tigers will play Tuesday against the loser of Monday night’s game between Arkansas and Mississippi.

Stanford went 0-2 in a CWS for the first time in 18 appearances.

The Tigers had managed one run and seven hits in 14 CWS innings before breaking out in the sixth against the Cardinal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

