Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Biden says he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday

President Joe Biden said in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Monday that he's considering a gas tax...
President Joe Biden said in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Monday that he's considering a gas tax holiday to give Americans relief from high gas prices.
By AAMER MADHANI
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that he’s considering a federal holiday on the gasoline tax, possibly saving Americans as much as 18.4 cents a gallon.

“Yes, I’m considering it,” Biden told reporters after taking a walk along the beach. “I hope to have a decision based on the data — I’m looking for by the end of the week.”

The administration is increasingly looking for ways to spare Americans from higher prices at the pump, which began to climb last year and surged after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Gas prices nationwide are averaging just under $5 a gallon, according to AAA.

The Biden administration has already released oil from the U.S. strategic reserve and increased ethanol blending for the summer, in additional to sending a letter last week to oil refiners urging them to increase their refining capacity. Yet those efforts have yet to reduce price pressures meaningfully, such that the administration is now considering a gas tax holiday. Taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel help to pay for highways.

The Penn Wharton Budget Model released estimates Wednesday showing that consumers saved at the pump because of gas tax holidays in Connecticut, Georgia and Maryland. The majority of the savings went to consumers, instead of service stations and others in the energy sector.

On Sunday in an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed an openness to a federal gas tax holiday to give motorists some relief.

President Joe Biden on Friday hosted a Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate. (Source: Pool/CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a Troy man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Pike County
Longtime Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean is remembered for his loving heart and years...
Hundreds honor the life of Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
‘We relive it every day’: One year since I-65 crash claimed 10 lives
A teen at the center of a crash that killed longtime Auburn broadcaster Rod Bramblett and his...
Teen at center of Bramblett crash charged in child porn case
A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people killed at Alabama church

Latest News

FILE - Clela Rorex, who was elected and served as Boulder County clerk and recorder in the...
Clela Rorex, who issued 1st same-sex marriage licenses, dies
Jennifer Lopez introduced Emme Maribel Muniz using 'they' and 'them' after they took the stage...
Jennifer Lopez uses gender-neutral pronouns for her teen
One dad is thankful to be alive after developing a rare form of brain aneurysm.
Uncommon surgery saves dad's life
Police, citing preliminary information, said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to...
Police: 1 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Harlem gathering
Deputies found the bulldozer still running when they arrived on scene at Jollystreet Road.
Stolen bulldozer used in attempted murder case, investigators say