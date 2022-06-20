Advertise
Clela Rorex, who issued 1st same-sex marriage licenses, dies

FILE - Clela Rorex, who was elected and served as Boulder County clerk and recorder in the...
FILE - Clela Rorex, who was elected and served as Boulder County clerk and recorder in the 1970s, stands outside the offices of then-County Clerk Hillary Hall, in Boulder, Colo., on July 2, 2014. Rorex, a former Colorado county clerk considered a pioneering ally to the gay rights movement for being the first public official to issue a same-sex marriage license in 1975, has died at age 78. Rorex died Sunday, June 19, 2022, of complications from recent surgery at a hospice care facility in Longmont, the Daily Camera reported.(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Clela Rorex, a former Colorado county clerk considered a pioneer in the gay rights movement for being the first public official to issue a same-sex marriage license in 1975, has died. She was 78.

The Daily Camera reports that Rorex died Sunday of complications from recent surgery at a hospice care facility.

Rorex was a newly elected Boulder County clerk when a gay couple denied a marriage license elsewhere sought her help in March 1975.

The then-31-year-old agreed and went on to issue six licenses to gay couples before Colorado’s attorney general ordered her to stop.

Colorado legalized gay marriage in 2014. A 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision recognized the fundamental right nationwide.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

