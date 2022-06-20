Advertise
Family’s photos found after flood destroyed home

A couple's old family photos survived the flood that destroyed a Montana home. (Courtesy Dana Sckittone/Courtney Halvorson/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RED LODGE, Mont. (CNN) - A family that lost nearly everything in the floodwaters that overran Red Lodge, Montana, got some good news.

Milt and Kathy Bastian were forced to evacuate as high waters flooded their home. Neighbors saw their furniture floating down the street.

A local park was transformed into a makeshift “lost and found,” where granddaughter Courtney Halvorson found their dresser intact.

Amazingly, their family photographs inside survived undamaged, including a great-grandparent’s wedding picture.

Halvorson says finding those irreplaceable photos brought happy tears to her grandparents after a very tough week.

As flooding devastated Montana, the governor refused to say where he was for days. (CNN, KWYB, KTVM, GETTY IMAGES, MTN NEWS, KECI, KFBB, CNBC and others)

