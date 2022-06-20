From fan to competitor, sumo wrestler eyes gold at The 2022 World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sumo is a Japanese-style of wrestling and Japan’s national sport. It is not exactly a mainstream sporting event in the United States, let alone in the state of Alabama. However in July of 2022 sumo will be one of 34 events athletes from all over the world will compete in at the World Games in Birmingham, AL.

“I wanted to buy tickets and see what sumo was all about,” said Andrew Roden. “I wrestled in high school and college, and after doing some research and watching video in sumo, I started to tell myself I could actually do well in the sport.”

So the 34 year old started to train, compete and ultimately qualified for the Games by winning the 253 pound weight class at the North America Championships. Now he has his sights set on winning a gold medal.

Roden went to high school in Carrollton, GA and college at New Mexico Highlands University. He currently he lives in Guntersville, AL. where he is attending Grand Canyon University working on his doctorate and training in Sumo.

You can follow him on Instagram @stonewall_roden.

The World Games 2022 are scheduled to take place in Birmingham, AL July 7 thru July 17.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.