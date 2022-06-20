Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

From fan to competitor, sumo wrestler eyes gold at The 2022 World Games

Andrew Roden wrestled in high school, so when he looked to buy tickets to watch some events in...
Andrew Roden wrestled in high school, so when he looked to buy tickets to watch some events in the World Games 2022 in Birmingham he came across sumo wrestling. After doing some research on whether he'd enjoy watching sumo he quickly believed he could actually compete and do well in the sport. So this 34 year old switched from wanting to watch sumo to actually wanting to compete in the World Games 2022 in Birmingham. Roden started to train, compete and did qualify for the Games and now has his sights set on winning a gold medal.
By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sumo is a Japanese-style of wrestling and Japan’s national sport. It is not exactly a mainstream sporting event in the United States, let alone in the state of Alabama. However in July of 2022 sumo will be one of 34 events athletes from all over the world will compete in at the World Games in Birmingham, AL.

“I wanted to buy tickets and see what sumo was all about,” said Andrew Roden. “I wrestled in high school and college, and after doing some research and watching video in sumo, I started to tell myself I could actually do well in the sport.”

So the 34 year old started to train, compete and ultimately qualified for the Games by winning the 253 pound weight class at the North America Championships. Now he has his sights set on winning a gold medal.

Roden went to high school in Carrollton, GA and college at New Mexico Highlands University. He currently he lives in Guntersville, AL. where he is attending Grand Canyon University working on his doctorate and training in Sumo.

You can follow him on Instagram @stonewall_roden.

The World Games 2022 are scheduled to take place in Birmingham, AL July 7 thru July 17.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a Troy man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Pike County
Longtime Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean is remembered for his loving heart and years...
Hundreds honor the life of Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
‘We relive it every day’: One year since I-65 crash claimed 10 lives
A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people killed at Alabama church
A teen at the center of a crash that killed longtime Auburn broadcaster Rod Bramblett and his...
Teen at center of Bramblett crash charged in child porn case

Latest News

Remembering the deadly Butler County crash, one year later
Remembering the deadly Butler County crash, one year later
Montgomery Humane Society warns against leaving pets in hot cars
Montgomery Humane Society warns against leaving pets in hot cars
Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will align in the predawn eastern sky thru the end of...
Rare celestial event: 5 planets to align in Alabama sky
Douglas Carpenter founded St. Stephen's Episcopal Church nearly 50 years ago.
Founder of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church speaks on deadly shooting