First Alert: Temps crank back up this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The dip in humidity over the weekend felt great didn’t it? It allowed many to see lows in the 60s. Unfortunately that won’t last this week as the humidity will slowly climb.

Humidity levels stay mostly tolerable this week, but increase slowly. (WSFA 12 News)

Pair that with temperatures that will be in record territory nearly every afternoon and we have a very, very hot week ahead.

Highs will range from the middle and upper 90s today to the lower 100s beginning tomorrow. As is always the case, there will be a range of about 5° each day between the hottest and “coolest” towns in Central Alabama, but many will see triple digits every day starting Tuesday or Wednesday.

Highs will be in the triple digits most days this week. (WSFA 12 News)

In Montgomery it is very possible that the daily record high temperature is tied or broken multiple afternoons. Records are in the lower 100s, and that’s what our forecast continues to call for. Stay tuned for more on this as the week progresses!

Other than the heat it’s a quiet week as no rain is in the forecast through at least Friday. Skies will range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Things will change a bit this weekend as moisture will be allowed to return to Alabama. The result will be at least isolated showers and storms all weekend long. As we get closer the chance of rain may need to be increased a little, but for now it’s capped at 20% both Saturday and Sunday.

High pressure will keep things quiet and very hot this week. (WSFA 12 News)

Even with the chance of rain, highs this weekend should still eclipse 100 degrees for many of us. Of course if your town sees rain that would limit the extent of your heat that day.

With the high heat forecasted to continue for the week ahead, remember the following tips to keep you and your family safe.

Stay hydrated and avoid caffeine and alcohol

Limit time outdoors, especially between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m

Stay in the A/C as much as possible

Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing

Avoid large meals

Use sunscreen and wear hats

Check on those without proper means of staying cool

