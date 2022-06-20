Grady man dies in single-vehicle crash Monday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Grady man has died after a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA Senior Trooper Larry Thomas said the crash happened around 4 a.m. about 20 miles south of Montgomery. Dallas C. Missildine, 30, was fatally injured when the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Missildine was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.

Thomas said Missildine was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on County Road. 4.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.