Inmate escapes from Fountain Correctional in Atmore

Bobby W. White
Bobby W. White(Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCAMBIA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - An inmate escaped from Fountain Correctional in Atmore Monday morning, according to the Department of Corrections.

Investigators said 59-year-old Bobby W. White escaped from Fountain Correctional Facility at approximately 11:40 a.m. Fountain CF is located in Atmore in Escambia County.

White was serving an 80-year sentence. His last conviction was for THEFT OF PROPERTY I out of Talladega County.

If you have any information concerning his whereabouts, please call your local law enforcement agency, the facility from which the inmate escaped or call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800- 831-8825.

