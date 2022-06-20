Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

1 hurt; multiple fire departments on scene of gas line blaze in Walker Co.

The fire started Monday on Brick Plant Road.
The fire started Monday on Brick Plant Road.(Walker Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Several fire departments from Walker County are on the scene of a blaze started by a gas line.

The fire happened Monday, June 19 at 109 Brick Plant Road in Cordova.

Authorities say one person was hurt. It’s estimated flames were 50-60 feet.

Gas fire investigation
Gas fire investigation(Walker County Sheriff's Office)

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Parrish, Cordova Police, and ALEA on scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a Troy man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Pike County
Longtime Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean is remembered for his loving heart and years...
Hundreds honor the life of Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
‘We relive it every day’: One year since I-65 crash claimed 10 lives
A teen at the center of a crash that killed longtime Auburn broadcaster Rod Bramblett and his...
Teen at center of Bramblett crash charged in child porn case
A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people killed at Alabama church

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
The four seasons of the year.
Summer solstice occurs Tuesday morning
‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
File Photo: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)
Grady man dies in single-vehicle crash Monday