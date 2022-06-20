1 hurt; multiple fire departments on scene of gas line blaze in Walker Co.

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Several fire departments from Walker County are on the scene of a blaze started by a gas line.

The fire happened Monday, June 19 at 109 Brick Plant Road in Cordova.

Authorities say one person was hurt. It’s estimated flames were 50-60 feet.

Gas fire investigation (Walker County Sheriff's Office)

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Parrish, Cordova Police, and ALEA on scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.