College basketball player killed in NYC shooting; 8 wounded

NEW YORK (AP) — A college basketball player was killed and eight other people were wounded Monday in an early-morning shooting at a gathering in Harlem, New York City police said.

Officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting on a footpath along FDR Drive and found several people wounded.

Other victims went to hospitals on their own. Twenty-one-year-old Houston Baptist University senior Darius Lee was killed, the Texas university said.

The wounded included six males and two females.

The shooting comes amid national concern over gun violence and as the U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether to strike down a law making it difficult to legally carry handguns in New York.

