Social media campaign promotes teens’ safe driving during summer months

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s summer and that means a lot of great things like no school, vacations, and the beach. But, the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day can actually be a dangerous time for teenagers specifically when they get behind the wheel.

The group, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, has partnered with the National Road Safety Foundation for its “Safest Summer Ever” initiative. It’s a social media campaign designed to get teens to practice safe driving habits.

The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is often referred to as “the 100 deadliest days,” because statistics show there’s a 21% spike in teen traffic deaths during the summer driving period.

