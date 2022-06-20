Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Social media campaign promotes teens’ safe driving during summer months

By Sally Pitts
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s summer and that means a lot of great things like no school, vacations, and the beach. But, the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day can actually be a dangerous time for teenagers specifically when they get behind the wheel.

The group, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, has partnered with the National Road Safety Foundation for its “Safest Summer Ever” initiative. It’s a social media campaign designed to get teens to practice safe driving habits.

The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is often referred to as “the 100 deadliest days,” because statistics show there’s a 21% spike in teen traffic deaths during the summer driving period.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a Troy man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Pike County
Longtime Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean is remembered for his loving heart and years...
Hundreds honor the life of Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean
File Photo: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)
Grady man dies in single-vehicle crash Monday
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
‘We relive it every day’: One year since I-65 crash claimed 10 lives
Alabama state pension funds down, facing challenges

Latest News

Tuesday: Primary runoff election in Alabama
Tuesday: Primary runoff election in Alabama
The fire started Monday on Brick Plant Road.
1 hurt; multiple fire departments on scene of gas line blaze in Walker Co.
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen dies after electrocuted in severe car accident