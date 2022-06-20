Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Stolen bulldozer used in attempted murder case, investigators say

Deputies found the bulldozer still running when they arrived on scene at Jollystreet Road.
Deputies found the bulldozer still running when they arrived on scene at Jollystreet Road.(NCSO)
By Nevin Smith and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A man in South Carolina is accused of aiming a stolen bulldozer at a house as an act of revenge, according to investigators.

Deputies with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office found a bulldozer on top of a shed with the tracks still moving on the morning of June 9.

They were able to get on top of the vehicle and take it out of gear before turning it off, WIS reported.

Deputies said the bulldozer was stolen from a nearby construction site.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was aimed towards the house, causing damage to the side porch, carport and a block shed at the rear of the property.

Investigators determined this was an act of revenge for allegations made in a previous case.

“This was a very dangerous and costly act of vengeance that could have cost the life of the person inside the house or someone traveling on Jollystreet Road in the early morning darkness,” Sheriff Lee Foster said.

Robert Robarge was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder, malicious injury to property and grand larceny.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a Troy man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Pike County
Longtime Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean is remembered for his loving heart and years...
Hundreds honor the life of Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
‘We relive it every day’: One year since I-65 crash claimed 10 lives
A teen at the center of a crash that killed longtime Auburn broadcaster Rod Bramblett and his...
Teen at center of Bramblett crash charged in child porn case
A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people killed at Alabama church

Latest News

FILE - Clela Rorex, who was elected and served as Boulder County clerk and recorder in the...
Clela Rorex, who issued 1st same-sex marriage licenses, dies
Jennifer Lopez introduced Emme Maribel Muniz using 'they' and 'them' after they took the stage...
Jennifer Lopez uses gender-neutral pronouns for her teen
One dad is thankful to be alive after developing a rare form of brain aneurysm.
Uncommon surgery saves dad's life
Police, citing preliminary information, said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to...
Police: 1 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Harlem gathering