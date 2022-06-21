Autauga County authorities searching for woman missing since Feb. 2021

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for answers about a woman who hasn’t been seen in more than a year.

A Facebook post by the sheriff’s office says 36-year-old Britta Lashley has not been heard from since Feb. 21, 2021. Her last known location was between the 1000 Block of Autauga County Road 21 N. in Prattville and the Peddlers Inn in Montgomery.

Lashley is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and around 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office says she was known to hang around with James Michael Barrett.

Anyone with information on Lashley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500 or your local law enforcement agency.

Investigators say Britta Lashley was known to hang around with James Michael Barrett. (Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.