Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Autauga County authorities searching for woman missing since Feb. 2021

Authorities say Britta Lashley has not been heard from since Feb. 21, 2021.
Authorities say Britta Lashley has not been heard from since Feb. 21, 2021.(Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for answers about a woman who hasn’t been seen in more than a year.

A Facebook post by the sheriff’s office says 36-year-old Britta Lashley has not been heard from since Feb. 21, 2021. Her last known location was between the 1000 Block of Autauga County Road 21 N. in Prattville and the Peddlers Inn in Montgomery.

Lashley is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and around 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office says she was known to hang around with James Michael Barrett.

Anyone with information on Lashley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500 or your local law enforcement agency.

Investigators say Britta Lashley was known to hang around with James Michael Barrett.
Investigators say Britta Lashley was known to hang around with James Michael Barrett.(Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen dies after electrocuted in severe car accident
Chambers County deputy dies during car chase
Chambers County deputy dies during car chase
Montgomery police say a man was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon.
Man injured in Monday Montgomery shooting
File Photo: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)
Grady man dies in single-vehicle crash Monday
Alabamians will once again head to the polls on Tuesday, June 21, this time for primary runoff...
Decision 2022 primary runoff happening today!

Latest News

River Region Disability Expo teaches about available resources
River Region Disability Expo teaches about available resources
Suspect charged with capital murder in Montgomery shooting
Suspect charged with capital murder in Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police have charged a 19-year-old in the death of 21-year-old Jacoby Carter.
19-year-old charged with capital murder in Montgomery shooting
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants