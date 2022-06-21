Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Dog stolen, ransom requested from owners

A woman in Washington D.C. shared a video of the moment her dog was kidnapped.
A woman in Washington D.C. shared a video of the moment her dog was kidnapped.
By Brad Bell
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANDOVER, Md. (WJLA) – Raquel Witherspoon and her 12-year-old daughter love their little yorkie dog, Avery.

“He’s a family member, he’s my grandson and he’s her [daughter’s] son, and we had him for three years,” Witherspoon said. “He means the world to us.”

Witherspoon said she never imagined she’d become the latest victim in what seems to be a surge in dog thefts, but when Avery vanished Saturday night, she checked her doorbell camera.

The cam caught a woman with distinctive red hair coming right onto her porch, tossing treats to the skittish little dog, and then walking away with the dog along with a backpack-wearing accomplice.

“I can’t sleep… Avery is out there, we just don’t know,” Witherspoon said.

Witherspoon said she filed a police report, but said the officer told her there was nothing they could do, so she put up fliers. Soon after, she got a series of threatening, profane texts from someone claiming to have the dog.

The person sent a video of Avery in a cage, and Witherspoon agreed to pay a ransom to get the dog back. Witherspoon said the caller then hung up the phone and never called back.

She made sure to get the word out and made sure Prince Georges County Police Department was aware of the crime and all the video evidence. A detective immediately responded.

Witherspoon said she hopes someone knows who the dognapper is and that they will call police.

“I want Avery back,” she said. “I want Avery back, and she needs to deal with what she did.”

Copyright 2022 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a Troy man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Pike County
Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen dies after electrocuted in severe car accident
File Photo: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)
Grady man dies in single-vehicle crash Monday
Longtime Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean is remembered for his loving heart and years...
Hundreds honor the life of Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean
Alabama state pension funds down, facing challenges

Latest News

Chambers County deputy dies during car chase
A man prays at a makeshift memorial in front of the Robb Elementary sign in Uvalde. (Source:...
Report: Police at Uvalde school had rifles earlier than known
FILE - Residents of the Flatbush neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York register to...
New York passes landmark voting rights legislation
Bobby W. White
Inmate recaptured after escape from Fountain Correctional in Atmore