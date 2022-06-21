First Alert: Record heat this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The slight dip in humidity continues into this morning. It has allowed some to see lows in the 60s. The mugginess will be noticeable each day this week, but it won’t be brutal like last week.

Pair that with temperatures that will be in record territory nearly every afternoon and we have a very, very hot week ahead.

Highs will reach the upper 90s today and the lower 100s beginning tomorrow. As is always the case, there will be a range of about 5° each day between the hottest and “coolest” towns in Central Alabama, but many will see triple digits every day starting tomorrow.

In Montgomery it is very possible that the daily record high temperature is tied or broken multiple afternoons. Records are in the lower 100s, and that’s what our forecast calls for. Stay tuned for more on this as the week progresses!

Other than the heat it’s a quiet week as no rain is in the forecast through Friday. Skies will range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Things will change a bit this weekend as additional moisture and mugginess will be allowed to return to Alabama. The result will be at least isolated showers and storms all weekend long. As we get closer to the weekend, the chance of rain may need to be increased a little, but for now it’s at 20% both Saturday and Sunday.

Even with the chance of rain, highs this weekend should still approach or reach 100 degrees for many. Of course if your town sees rain that would limit the extent of your heat a bit that day.

Temperatures will fall back some into the 90s early next week with some more shower and storm potential both Monday and Tuesday.

With the high heat in the forecast lasting multiple days in a row, it’s important to remember the following tips to keep you and your family safe:

Stay hydrated and avoid caffeine and alcohol

Limit time outdoors, especially between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m

Stay in the A/C as much as possible

Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing

Avoid large meals

Use sunscreen and wear hats

Check on those without proper means of staying cool

