Issue prompts voting time extension in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The polling time in Montgomery County has been extended after an early morning issue, according to the county probate office.

Montgomery County Probate Judge J.C. Love said a software issue prevented voters from checking in to vote Tuesday morning. After identifying the issue, the department contacted the electronic poll books’ vendor, KnowInk, and notified them of the issue. The issue was corrected systemwide by 7:45 a.m. and voters were allowed to vote.

Love said because of the issue, Montgomery County Circuit Judge Greg Griffin has extended voting until 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Additional details surrounding the issue were not given.

