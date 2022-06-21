Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Issue prompts voting time extension in Montgomery County

The polling time in Montgomery County has been extended after an early morning issue, according...
The polling time in Montgomery County has been extended after an early morning issue, according to the county probate office.(WDBJ7)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The polling time in Montgomery County has been extended after an early morning issue, according to the county probate office.

Montgomery County Probate Judge J.C. Love said a software issue prevented voters from checking in to vote Tuesday morning. After identifying the issue, the department contacted the electronic poll books’ vendor, KnowInk, and notified them of the issue. The issue was corrected systemwide by 7:45 a.m. and voters were allowed to vote.

Love said because of the issue, Montgomery County Circuit Judge Greg Griffin has extended voting until 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Additional details surrounding the issue were not given.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen dies after electrocuted in severe car accident
Chambers County deputy dies during car chase
Chambers County deputy dies during car chase
File Photo: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)
Grady man dies in single-vehicle crash Monday
Montgomery police say a man was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon.
Man injured in Monday Montgomery shooting
Alabama state pension funds down, facing challenges

Latest News

A man walks past a portion of the archive wall at the Bob Dylan Center, Thursday, May 5, 2022,...
US charitable giving hit record in 2021 but inflation looms
Alabamians will once again head to the polls on Tuesday, June 21, this time for primary runoff...
Decision 2022 primary runoff happening today!
Three waterspouts were seen spinning simultaneously on Monday.
Check it out: 3 waterspouts churn on Mobile Bay
President Biden is considering a federal gas tax holiday. If that happens, we could see some...
Will a federal gas tax holiday bring relief to drivers?