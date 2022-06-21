Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Man injured in Monday Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police say a man was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon.
Montgomery police say a man was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon.

According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tyneshia James, police and fire officials responded to the 900 block of Goodwyn Court around 5:30 p.m. regarding a person being shot. There, they found an adult male victim with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, James said.

No further information about the shooting has been released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a Troy man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Pike County
Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen dies after electrocuted in severe car accident
File Photo: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)
Grady man dies in single-vehicle crash Monday
Longtime Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean is remembered for his loving heart and years...
Hundreds honor the life of Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean
Alabama state pension funds down, facing challenges

Latest News

Chambers County deputy dies during car chase
Bobby W. White
Inmate recaptured after escape from Fountain Correctional in Atmore
The fluffy two-year-old labradoodle mix was chosen by Service Dogs of Alabama to work at the...
Meet Louisa, the Family Sunshine Center’s new trauma therapy dog
Social media campaign promotes teens' safe driving during summer months
Social media campaign promotes teens' safe driving during summer months