Man injured in Monday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon.

According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tyneshia James, police and fire officials responded to the 900 block of Goodwyn Court around 5:30 p.m. regarding a person being shot. There, they found an adult male victim with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, James said.

No further information about the shooting has been released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.