Allen defeats Zeigler in GOP secretary of state runoff

State Rep. Wes Allen won the Republican runoff in Alabama's secretary of state race.
State Rep. Wes Allen won the Republican runoff in Alabama's secretary of state race.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State Rep. Wes Allen is heading to the general election in Alabama’s secretary of state race.

Allen defeated state Auditor Jim Zeigler in Tuesday’s Republican runoff. Allen got 64% of the votes, while Zeigler got 36%

Before being elected to the state Legislature, Allen served as probate judge in Pike County for a decade, where he was responsible for administering elections.

Zeigler will finish his second term as state auditor.

Allen will face the Democratic candidate Pamela Lafitte in November’s general election.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

