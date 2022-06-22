Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

AMAZING: Firefighter rappels down overpass to save dog that fell into ravine

Lt. Matt Hill with the Bartlett Fire Department rappelled down to the dog to save it.
Lt. Matt Hill with the Bartlett Fire Department rappelled down to the dog to save it.(Bartlett Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTLETT, Tenn. (Gray News) – First responders in Tennessee rappelled down an overpass and into a ravine to save a dog Tuesday night.

According to the Bartlett Police Department, officers received a call about a small dog that had jumped over an overpass and fell about 25 feet onto rocks in a ravine. The caller said the dog appeared injured.

Police said Lt. Matt Hill with the Bartlett Fire Department rappelled down to the dog to save it.

To everyone’s surprise, the dog was uninjured and able to follow Hill out of the ravine.

Police posted photos of the rescue on their Facebook page.

Bartlett is located about 13 miles east of Memphis.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged a 19-year-old in the death of 21-year-old Jacoby Carter.
19-year-old charged with capital murder in Montgomery shooting
Authorities say Britta Lashley has not been heard from since Feb. 21, 2021.
Autauga County authorities searching for woman missing since Feb. 2021
Chambers County deputy dies during car chase
Chambers County deputy dies during car chase
Katie Britt won the runoff in the GOP race for U.S. Senate.
Britt wins GOP runoff in US Senate race
Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen dies after electrocuted in severe car accident

Latest News

FILE - Dan Snyder, co-owner and co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, poses for photos during an...
Congress alleges ‘shadow’ probe by Commanders owner Snyder
Biden called Republicans' claims "nonsense," saying the U.S. is on pace for a record year of...
Biden: 'Nonsense' we aren't producing enough oil
What does a gas tax break mean for you?
What a gas tax break means for you
FILE - Hair creators Galt Macdermot, left, and James Rado appear during a photo call for the...
James Rado, who co-created groundbreaking ‘Hair,’ dies at 90
FILE - Legislators in Wisconsin met Wednesday in a special session Democratic Gov. Tony Evers...
Wisconsin Republican lawmakers reject abortion ban repeal