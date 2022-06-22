Authorities searching for inmate who stole ambulance from UAB Hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently searching for an inmate they say stole an ambulance from a hospital on June 22.

Authorities say a deputy took 45-year-old Phillip Shane Bradford to UAB for treatment around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday. When they got to the hospital, Bradford overpowered the deputy and fled the scene in an ambulance.

Birmingham Police were able to find the stolen ambulance in Robinwood, but are still searching for Bradford.

They searched the Robinwood-Tarrant area for over two hours Wednesday night.

With such a large police presence around 1st Ave and 10th Street, Jenny Juarez had to use a different route to go home after work. She’s lived in the neighborhood for around ten years.

When asked her thoughts on an escaped inmate loose in the area, she had mixed feelings.

“The human part of me, yes but at the same time I’m not really surprised like I said,” said Juarez. “I don’t know, I guess maybe because this is the first time I’m hearing an inmate kinda being out. I don’t really know how to react. It’s not settling in yet. So I’m soaking it all in al we speak right now.”

She says while she sees police vehicles in the area every now and then, it’s nothing like the presence Wednesday night.

“Most the time, it’s been pretty safe,” she adds. “Like, everybody’s kinda -- they keep to themselves and they’re reserved and everybody respects each other’s space so kinda no, probably not. I think we all look out for each other to some extent. In a way, yes I’m worried but also I’m not worried.”

Bradford was charged with 1st degree robbery, obstruction of governmental operations, possession of drug paraphernalia, and third degree attempting to elude and escape.

If you see him, do not approach. The sheriff’s office says to call 911.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.